The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., will host several events this month and next.
• 8 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, Feb. 29: Afro-Renaissance — Celebrating Black Culture, with live spoken word performances, open mic with a live band and a battle for a chance to win a grand prize. The cost is $5.
• 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5: mc chris, along with Lyric, of Dubuque. A rapper from Libertyville, Ill., mc chris was one of the first rappers to focus on nerd life, rapping about “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” ninjas and unrequited love. The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All ages are welcome.
• 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, March 7, Soulscape: A Music, Art and Dance Experience. Artists have created work with ideas about consciousness, introspection, spirit, tranquility and unity. The opening exhibit will feature musical styles including ambient, experimental, dubstep, house, techno and more. The event also will include Groove and Flow, a celebration of creative expression through movement, flow art and dance. Local and regional artists representing painting, woodworking, fabric, drawing and mixed media will be featured. The cost is $10 at the door.
• 8 p.m., Thursday, March 26: Miss Myra’s Duo. The group plays swing, blues and traditional New Orleans and hot club jazz, with a female-driven perspective. There is no cover charge.
• 6 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, March 27-28: Women’s Music Factory, a festival to celebrate local women in music and a benefit for the local nonprofit Women’s Business Factory, offering support for women entrepreneurs in Eastern Iowa. The cost is $10 at the door, or $15 for a two-day pass.