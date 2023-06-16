If your birthday is today: Giving others a chance to take control will lead to setbacks. Focus on how to add stability to your life. Surround yourself with like-minded people. Personal improvements will boost your appeal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Adjust whatever isn't working at home. A change to your living arrangements will help you organize and liven up your routine.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to what the experts say. Use your imagination, and you'll devise a twist that makes your offer stand out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Call on someone you trust to help you excel. Handle situations professionally and you'll look like a pro. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Learn from experience, and you'll keep anyone who tries to interfere with your life at a safe distance. A day trip, educational pursuit and open talks will help you make better decisions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Form close bonds with people heading in a similar direction. The input you offer and receive will contribute to your success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of your responsibilities before pleasurable pastimes. How you deal with situations will determine how others respond to you. Avoid arguments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You'll gravitate toward people who are willing to take a risk. To stay afloat, you'll have to stay focused and in control.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make changes at home that make you feel like entertaining friends and family. Adjust how you handle your cash.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't make promises you'll have trouble keeping. Simplify your life and incorporate a minimalist attitude into your everyday routine. You'll lower debt and ease stress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Listen and learn. If you talk too much, you'll miss out on valuable information. Keep your money and your thoughts to yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Focus on lowering debt. Don't make impulse purchases. Look and feel your best. Truth matters; don't say anything if you can't be honest.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A steady pace will pay off. Be blunt; it will make convincing others to follow your lead easier. Don't take a risk. Figure out who is telling the truth.