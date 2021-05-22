Many might have seen the oldie-but-goodie movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” The movie depicts the goodness of a “Santa” that changed lives at Christmas.
Miracles are all around us if we open our eyes and our hearts. The inner secret is that “in the ordinary is the extraordinary.” Miracles are God-given gifts to us that bring inner transformation and a renewed sense of God’s presence.
Miracle of Wonder
Some time ago when sitting outside I noticed a male cardinal at the birdfeeder pick up a sunflower seed in his beak and fly to a nearby tree to feed a female cardinal. We can learn so much from God’s creatures in giving to others.
Poet Henry W. Longfellow says, “If spring came but once a century instead of once a year, or burst forth with the sound of an earthquake and not in silence, what wonder and expectation there would be in all hearts to behold the miraculous change.”
A recent afternoon in our house my housemate called my attention to something flying in our house. We both looked on the floor. A bumblebee had somehow flew in. We didn’t want to harm it, as bees are fewer now and they help the environment by pollinating the flowers.
Eventually, we were able to scoot the bumblebee outside in a pillow, where it enjoyed the diverse flowers in our yard.
In his book, “The Miracle of Mindfulness,” Thich Nhat, a Buddhist monk and a friend of Thomas Merton, wrote “The miracle is not to walk on water. The miracle is to walk on green grass, dwelling deeply in the present moment and feeling truly alive. Every day we are engaged in a miracle which we don’t even recognize a blue sky, white clouds, green leaves, the black curious eyes of a child — our own two eyes. All is a miracle.”
Even a bumblebee.
Miracle of Awareness
Dalai Lama’s words are insightful: “Although it is difficult to pinpoint the physical base or location of awareness, it is perhaps the most precious thing concealed within our brains. And it is something that the individual alone can feel and experience. Each of us cherishes it highly, yet it is private.”
After the former white police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction of killing George Floyd, an African American news commentator interviewed a well-dressed White young man as to why he was present in the Minneapolis square with the protestors. He replied that he came to be in solidarity with them and was questioning himself why he has white privilege. He is searching to find the answers within himself.
Stephen Covey thoughts pertain not only to the young man but also to us today: “Every human has four endowments — self-awareness, conscience, independent will and creative imagination. These give us the ultimate human freedom ... The power to choose, to respond, to change.”
Miracle of Kindness
This past week I was behind another car that stopped in mid-block. A separate car was being pushed off the street by a man with another in the driver’s seat. Someone in the stopped vehicle pulled over to the curb and a man emerged to assist the one who was pushing the other car.
I marveled at the instantaneous response by another driver displaying a random act of kindness.
Desmond Tutu from South Africa calls us to ponder: “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
I was not fully aware of this event until I viewed a video recently. On Sept. 11, 2001, when the terrorists piloted the planes into the towers in New York City, there was an immense evacuation in the harbor. People of all ages and sizes were fleeing from the smoke and fire towards the ocean.
A boat pilot saw crowds of people lined up fleeing but they didn’t know where to go except to plunge into the water.
He immediately went into action and made trips back and forth to take the people out of danger. The Coast Guard was called to rescue but when the Coast Guard saw the immense crowds of people, they notified the surrounding boats to help. Hordes of boats emerged to assist.
The commentator proclaimed that this was the largest evacuation in history.
Find your miracle today.