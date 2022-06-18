Dear Pastor Jack:
Welcome.
How would you like to spend part of your first day on the job — as the new pastor of the Lutheran congregation where I’ve belonged for 20-plus years — sitting beside my hospital bed?
Visiting the sick is in your job description, and I’m sick. Heartsick. It’s no metaphor. What started as a routine outpatient procedure, to shock my heart out of its wonky rhythm and too-fast rate, has ended up as a week-long stay in a Madison, Wis., hospital.
I’m writing this in my bed, tethered to a machine that is pumping a strong drug, with potentially severe side effects, directly into my veins, in the hope that my heart will stop working so hard and keep going for a few more years or decades.
At a time like this, I truly need my pastor — even a pastor I’ve met only once, at a cookies-and-coffee get-together in the church basement. If you can squeeze in a visit on your first day, I would love to see you.
What do I want to talk about?
My illnesses? Yes, plural. Even a Reader’s Digest version of my recent medical history — heart disease and two species of cancer, just for starters — could easily fill an hour. But nobody, including me, wants to hear about cardiac catheterization and chemotherapy.
My fears? Oh yeah, I’m scared — not primarily of dying, but of living with long-term disabilities that could prevent me from being the best wife, sister, cousin, friend, writer, artist and Christian I can be.
My contingency plans for my funeral? I hope that discussion is very premature — although the things I want most, for the Christian worship service (not “celebration of life”) to mark my passing, include lots of hymns, Communion for everybody and afterward, a taco bar.
Mostly, what I would want from a pastoral visit is to talk. And listen. And gossip, in the most wholesome and holy sense of the word.
I’d like to clue you in on the group of us who are regulars at the Wednesday morning Bible study.
We’re retirees, mostly. We’re a fun, friendly group, surprisingly lively for Lutherans. We’re not afraid to ask questions — not to be smart-alecks, but because we genuinely want to know about such things as historic and cultural backgrounds, the many-layered meanings of puzzling passages, and the mystery surrounding certain things that Scripture does not say. We’re curious. We are, as a group, pretty intelligent and literate. And when studying as a group, we gain insights that we’re less likely to uncover by reading the Bible privately.
Does it rise to the level of doing Talmud? Sometimes, I think so. And I can’t wait to get back to it.
For a person in fragile health, there are few things more healing than looking forward to something.
I look forward to meeting you — if not in my hospital room, in church or at my kitchen table.
I look forward to what we’re going to learn from each other, and how we will minister to each other, for what I hope will be your decades-long tenure as our shepherd.
Welcome.
