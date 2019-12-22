A family of rebels. A tyrannical king. The desecration of a temple. A years-long revolt. A miracle of mythic proportions.
The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah has a complicated history.
“It’s like a “Star Wars” story,” said William Intriligator, a member of the congregation at Temple Beth El in Dubuque. “A little band of rebels fighting for their rights against an evil empire.”
After an era of relative autonomy for the Jews, Seleucid king Antiochus IV brought down the hammer. He outlawed the Jewish religion, desecrated the Second Holy Temple and killed countless numbers of Jews. A mandate that only Greek gods were to be worshiped was issued.
Judah Maccabee led what became known as the Maccabean Revolt. The group used guerrilla warfare to defeat the Seleucid forces.
Following the victory, the temple was re-dedicated, which involved lighting the menorah with purified oil. Only one jar of oil could be found, enough for one day.
The oil lasted for eight days. The miracle of the oil is part of the Hanukkah celebration, represented by eating foods like latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts).
“We don’t usually emphasize the war in our celebration,” said Rabbi Jim Sagarin, of Temple Beth El. “From a religious standpoint, Hanukkah is a minor holiday. The real holiday of gift-giving among Jews is Purim, in the spring.”
Hanukkah begins on the 25th day of the Hebrew calendar month of Kislev. Because the calendar is lunar and solar, Hanukkah falls on different dates each year on the solar Gregorian calendar. This year, it begins at sundown today.
“I can’t explain the whole thing because I’m not a mathematician,” Sagarin said. “But Hanukkah is on the same Hebrew dates each year.”
The word “Hanukkah” means “dedication.” Eventually, the holiday became known as the “Festival of Lights.” The original emphasis was to commemorate the re-dedication and blessing of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of the oil.
“Many Jewish holidays are based at home,” Sagarin said. “Hanukkah is a very family-based holiday.”
As Jews began to immigrate to America in the mid-19th century, changes began to happen in the way Hanukkah was celebrated.
“The tradition of gift-giving was not a part of Hanukkah at first,” Sagarin said. “It is more prevalent in the U.S. because Jewish immigrants wanted to fit in with their non-Jewish neighbors. So, they began giving gifts during Hanukkah.”
Kate Scheinman, a lay cantor at Temple Beth El, said that just as with the Christian faith and Christmas, the importance placed on Hanukkah is a choice.
“If you have 10 Jewish people in the room, you’ll have 10 different perspectives,” she said. “Most Christians have a tree, and most Jews have a menorah. What you do with that tree or that menorah is completely up to each family and their own traditions.”
When her children were small, Scheinman would visit their school during Hanukkah.
“We did that for several years,” she said. “We would talk about Hanukkah, sing songs and play games.”
With her children grown, Scheinman and her husband light the menorah each evening. But they also attend the Hanukkah party hosted by the temple.
“It is a fun, festive time,” she said. “We try to do something for the community, some kind of social action or social justice project.”
Intriligator’s children would bring out their favorite dreidels each year to play the traditional game of chance.
“Sure, it’s the beginning of teaching them how to gamble,” he said. “But it’s a very fun game. I remember playing for the chocolate coins when I was younger, and then with my boys, we would play for M&Ms or Skittles.”
Intriligator said the lighting of the menorah always was a tradition for his family.
“The candles can never be blown out. They have to burn out,” he said. “Watching the candles burn out each night was always a special time, being together and watching that happen. And it’s special to bring a little bit of light to the darkest time of the year.”
Because the candles couldn’t be blown out, Intriligator said his family would occasionally put the menorah in the kitchen sink to let them burn out.
“Sometimes we couldn’t sit around and wait for that to happen,” he said. “We had places we had to go. So that was a bit of a funny tradition for us that my boys will always remember.”
In all of the complex history and storied traditions of Hanukkah, Sagarin said it all boils down to one principle.
“Ultimately, it was about freedom,” he said. “And that is a very universal goal.”