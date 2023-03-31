Making the journey to Volga City feels like stepping inside of a Grant Wood painting.
The landscape is decorated with rolling hills of oak, dotted with small farms and old red barns. The Volga River meanders through the heart of this quiet valley, curving its way through limestone bluffs and under white pine forests, with waters home to bald eagles, river otters, smallmouth bass, even the occasional trout.
Like many rural communities in the Driftless region, Volga relies on its scenic backdrop to help draw in seasonal pulses of tourism. The community has faced its fair share of hard times, including the decimating 1999 flood. These days, however, the biggest rush of excitement coming out of town originates from inside the walls of the historic Volga City Opera House.
Completed in 1914, the opera house was designed as a luxurious event center to meet the needs of a bustling rural community of nearly 500 people. During the course of its 109-year history, the space has been home to many events: a traveling theatre, dances, weddings, graduations and live music. In the past years, the venue has gone through a complete rehabilitation under the guidance of Volga resident Tom Klingman.
Klingman’s parents operated the opera house from the 1980s through 1994. Klingman spent much of his youth inside the opera house, including attending a Chicago Theatre production during his 12th birthday.
“The place was packed,” Klingman said. “My parents prepared a luxurious dinner of Cornish game hen with wild rice. Since it was my birthday, they told me I had the night off. During intermission, the cast sang me happy birthday and the two female leads came up and kissed me on my cheeks.”
It’s memories like these that helped solidify Klingman’s decision to eventually become a leader in the renovation of the space.
In 2010, several Volga residents decided to start a non-profit organization, VCTC Inc., and buy the opera house for $1 from a private individual. The state of disrepair of the opera house made for a low sale and high leap of faith. Volga resident and nonprofit partner Tom Lott helped wrangle volunteers to help fix the leaking roof of the opera house. This was a great start, but substantial repairs were still needed to fix and update the space to bring it to code. Lacking the funds to support these repairs, the organization focused its energy on another Volga revitalization effort: the Volga City Truck Cruise and subsequent nonprofit status.
Lott had approached Klingman about partnering in the nonprofit effort to save the opera house using the new Volga City Truck Cruise event as a fundraising supporter. The event was a roaring success and a few years into its tenure, it “reached its limit of where all participants could recreate safely,” Klingman said. This disruption of having more than 2,000 people from all over the country flood a community of 200 for a truck cruise created a new set of challenges, nearly forcing the end of VCTC.
In 2014, former Volga City mayor, Bill Crandall, stepped into the scene and encouraged Klingman and Lott not to give up on the opera house just yet. Crandall called an old college classmate. The conversation resulted in a $50,000 donation to support repairs to the opera house.
“This was a major transformation for VCTC; the gift allowed us to flip our focus from the truck cruise to repairing the opera house and pursuing more fundraising,” Klingman said.
Klingman has been successful at getting Upper Mississippi Gaming Corporation grants to help with improvements.
“In the early days, our biggest problem at the opera house were the wild animals such as foxes, skunks and more coming in and out of the building. We had moss and plants growing in areas of the building, too. The windows and doors had to be sealed and thankfully the UMGC grant allowed us the funds to fix this,” Klingman said.
However, this wouldn’t be the only issue needing immediate attention. The opera house was about ready to give way in two corners.
“The foundation was so bad that you could see through the brick,” Klingman said.
Once again, UMGC grant funds were used to cover the cost of tuck-pointing the whole building.
Crandall and others came back to help cover the cost of ongoing renovations and assist in the labor of rehabbing the bathrooms. Bill’s spouse, Judi, also helped paint the life-size murals that adorn the walls in the opera house. The nostalgic murals depict days gone by in Volga including scenes of a horse-drawn carriage, friends playing baseball, and a couple rowing the Volga River.
With updates to the opera house coming together, Klingman took time to reflect on VCTC’s original cause to support community development in rural Northeast Iowa. As acting CEO, Klingman decided to rebrand the non-profit, changing its name from Volga City Truck Cruise to Vested Citizens Taking Control.
Klingman believes that having good infrastructure is one of the defining needs of community development.
“Our infrastructure is crumbling all around us here, and without good infrastructure, it’s difficult to have adequate community development and community services,” he said.
Klingman also believes that one of the most vested citizens to commit to building back the infrastructure of the opera house has been Volga City native George Duff. A Vietnam veteran, Duff is a retired plumber by trade but has been a jack of all trades for the opera house. He’s logged hundreds of volunteer hours through rewiring the building and updating sound equipment and stage lighting.
“George and his wife Ann have been incredible partners in helping bring this place back to life,” Klingman said. “We wouldn’t be here without their skills and resourceful presence.”
Klingman’s newlywed partner, Bethany, who runs a food business, Baked with Heart, has been instrumental in moving any projects forward as well.
“Without Bethany, we wouldn’t have the delicious food options at our shows, have a renovated balcony, new flooring throughout the building, or many of the other recent upgrades throughout the building,” Klingman said.
While the opera house already has been completely transformed under VCTC’s guidance and care, it is an ongoing work in progress. With the help of another UMGC grant, gorgeous maple floors were installed earlier this year. New tables, chairs, and dinnerware also add to the versatility of what the opera house can offer to its guests.
The organization just finished up a gourmet Irish dinner show and is looking forward to hosting a concert with Decorah’s Slapdash Bluegrass and Wisconsin’s Joseph Huber on Friday, April 7.
When asked why he has put so much blood, sweat, and tears into the opera house, Klingman said, “From the start, I thought that if I could somehow fix this building and save it from ever being torn down, while also helping the community thrive, what a cool thing to say we did.”
More information about the Volga City Opera House and a list of upcoming events can be found at www.vctcinc.org.
