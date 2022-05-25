If your birthday is today: Helping a worthwhile cause will promote good connections with people who have plenty to offer. Set priorities that will help you take a fundamental role in something that gives you the power to make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Contribute to something worthwhile. Step out of your comfort zone if it will help someone fit in to your plans with ease. Speak up.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't let anger settle in when intelligence can help turn things around. Discuss your concerns. Take care of financial issues.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pick up information that will help you. Talking to someone you respect will provide needed insight. Update your image.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Initiate change by taking bold steps forward. Make your plans clear. Pace yourself; avoid taking on too much.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll hold yourself back if you let bad feelings fester or dwell on something you cannot change. Interactions with people who bring out the best in you will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll feel liberated if you do something different or original. Think outside the box and take part in challenging activities. Make a change or move for the right reasons.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21). Hard work will be rejuvenating when you see what you accomplish. Decluttering your space will help you think more clearly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll face opposition if you are open with a friend, relative or peer. Do what works best for you and take care of matters personally to avoid interference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take control of your life and set high standards. Be a leader. You can be an inspiration to others as long as you believe in yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be unique, do things your way and dazzle everyone with your ingenuity and ability to bring about positive change. Share your thoughts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take better care of your emotional, physical and financial health. Go over personal papers and update essential documents.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Work through issues before you share them with others. Don't put yourself in the hot seat unintentionally. Look out for your interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.