SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, will host events this month and next.
An art gallery reception, featuring Iowa artist Jenna Lueck, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19. “The Driftless Area Skyscapes” features sunrises, sunsets and sky scenes. Artwork will be on display through Monday, May 8.
Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator, will lead “Wild Church: Spring Equinox” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday,
March 20. The outdoor gathering is centered on honoring the day of equal light and dark. Participants will meet inside the main entrance. No registration is required, and a free-will offering will be accepted.
“Women of the Bible,” a dramatic presentation told through the diverse voices of women of the Old and New Testaments, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. Anita Gutschick, CEO of Women of the Bible, will recount the stories of Eve, Potiphar’s wife and Mary Magdalene. The cost is $25. Same-day tickets are $30. Registration ends at 4 p.m. March 20.
Artist Barb McKinlay will host a class to create glass garden stakes from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25. Participants will make three garden stakes out of glass, which will be attached to a metal stake for indoor or outdoor use. There will be a choice of butterflies, flowers, birds, owls, bumble bees, cats or an abstract design. Bring a lunch and stay for the afternoon class, from 1 to 3 p.m., to make a coordinating soap dish and wall hanging. Students who participate in both classes can make an additional small dish. The cost is $80. Registration ends Wednesday, March 22.
Pat Pintens will present, “From Nowhere to Now Here,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, via Zoom. Participants will explore how to regain their sense of presence, mindfulness and attentiveness. The cost is $20. Registration ends Wednesday, March 29.
Anglada will lead a book discussion about “Solar Storms” from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, via Zoom. Pulitzer Prize finalist Linda Hogan tells the story of a troubled Native American girl coming of age in the foster system in Oklahoma, who decides to reunite with her family where she finds that their sacred land is threatened. “Solar Storms” offers an examination of the clashes between cultures and traumatic repercussions that have shaped American history. The cost is $10. Registration ends Monday, April 10.
