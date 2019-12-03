If your birthday is today: Shake off the past and prepare to move in a new direction. It's time to bring moderation into the mix, along with stability. Rethink your strategy for how you earn and handle money. Cut out what's excessive, and nurture what's important to you, if you want to ease stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep your ideas secret. Pay less attention to criticism and more to taking care of your responsibilities. Emotional pressure is best ignored, and personal growth should be your focus.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Ask someone you have helped in the past to reciprocate. Taking a proactive approach to making your voice heard and having your wishes granted will raise your profile and reputation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Offer creative input. A chance to try something new will give you a different perspective when an opportunity comes along. Choose a path that challenges you to do your best.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your intuition will not lead you astray. Make changes based on how you feel and what you want. Discuss your plans with a loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't be surprised by what others decide to do. Do not feel that you must follow the crowd or get involved in something that doesn't interest you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If you take pride in what you do, you'll make a good impression. Someone special will grant you a wish or offer you something unexpected.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A change someone makes will make you think twice. Don't be too quick to respond to this alteration. Gather the facts before you make your position clear. An attempt to mislead you is apparent.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do something that makes you happy. Working on a creative project or attending an event that interests you will help you make an important decision. A relationship will take a positive turn.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An impulsive purchase will leave you short of cash. Try altering your living space to accommodate your budget. Less worry will help improve your health.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Ask and you shall receive. If you are diplomatic and discreet, you will get your way. Being attentive will enhance your life and a meaningful relationship. It's time to initiate romance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Follow a path that will lead to a better lifestyle. Proper diet, exercise and rest are encouraged. Stop worrying about what you cannot change, and make the most of what you've got.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let your imagination lead the way. You'll be in a high creative cycle, and you should focus on whatever brings you the most joy. Share your dream with a loved one.
