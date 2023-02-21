On Feb. 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln was born in Kentucky. Exactly 100 years later, journalists, reformers, and scholars meeting in New York City deliberately chose the anniversary of his birth as the starting point for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

They vowed “to promote equality of rights and eradicate caste or race prejudice among citizens of the United States; to advance the interest of colored citizens; to secure for them impartial suffrage; and to increase their opportunities for securing justice in the courts, education for their children, employment according to their ability, and complete equality before the law.”

Reprinted from Letters from an American with the permission of Heather Cox Richardson. Professor Richardson is a political historian and the author, most recently, of “How the South Won the Civil War: Oligarchy, Democracy, and the Continuing Fight for the Soul of America.” Her upcoming book, “Democracy Awakening,” will be published by Viking.

