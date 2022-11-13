Happy Native American Heritage Month, readers.
As the weather begins to cool, one of the best ways to spend time with the young people in our lives will be to snuggle up and share a good book together.
These recently published picture books will provide an opportunity for readers to learn more about Native cultures, as well as an opportunity to feel connected with one another and with the natural world.
“Berry Song,” by Michaela Goade (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2022) Michaela Goade, a member of the Tlingit and Haida tribes, brings this story about a grandmother and her granddaughter to life with her lush, dreamlike illustrations.
Together, the two forage for “gifts from the earth” in their Alaskan island home. They start in the water where they find herring eggs, seaweed, and salmon, and then they move to the forest where they find berry after berry after berry. Grandma and grandchild turn the task into a meditation on the connection between people and the land.
The lyrical text will enchant young readers, as will the uncommon berry types listed throughout the story. An author’s note includes information on Tlingit traditions, berry season and the importance of staying connected to the natural world.
This book is perfect for readers who enjoy nature, grandparents and gorgeous illustrations.
“We All Play: Kimãetawãanaw,” by Julie Flett (Greystone Kids, 2021) Julie Flett, a Cree-Métis author/illustrator, brings us this sweet and simple story that encourages readers to see that humans and animals are more alike than different, especially when it comes to how we play.
Striking illustrations show a variety of animals playing in their own special ways, including rabbits that hide and hop, owls that peek and peep, bears that wiggle and wobble and more. Toddlers and preschoolers will love to act out the different ways each animal plays, the interaction making the story even more fun.
In the backmatter, Flett includes a glossary for readers to peruse in order to learn the Cree words and pronunciations for the animals found in the book, as well as a link to an audio pronunciation guide.
“When We Are Kind,” by Monique Gray Smith and Nicole Neidhardt (Orca Book Publishers, 2020) Monique Gray Smith — an author of Cree, Lakota and Scottish descent — brings readers a gentle story about the importance of being kind and how showing kindness can look different from person to person. Perfect for inspiring discussion, the book presents different scenarios that show kindness to pets, friends, relatives and neighbors.
In what ways do you and your family show kindness? What would it look like for someone to show you kindness? Bright illustrations from Nicole Neidhardt, of maternal Diné heritage, bring the Native imagery to life in this gentle exploration of kindness.
You can enjoy reading this book along the 22nd Street Bee Branch Creek StoryWalk through the month of November.
I hope you are able to share and celebrate Native voices with the young readers in your life this November and beyond. You can find all of these books and more at your local library or bookstore.
