Play: “A Nice Family Christmas”
Performers: The Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 6-22.
Site: The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: Dec. 6-7 are Early Bird Special performances, with tickets at $10.50. Tickets for all other performances are $21. Thursdays are Girls’ Night Out; all audience members get a free glass of wine. Tickets are available by calling 563-588-3377 or by visiting www.belltowertheater.net.
Synopsis
The holiday comedy by Phil Olson takes place on Christmas Eve. A reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas. He goes home to his widowed mother, crazy uncle, eccentric grandmother, battling siblings and their neurotic spouses. But when they learn that he’s writing an article about them, the fruitcake hits the fan.
Tidbits
- The cast features Debbie Meyer, Sue Flogel, Don Brauhn, Tye Stecklein, Jon Aguilar, Bridget Leary and Megan Frankovich.
- The show will be directed by Bell Tower Theater Artistic Director Sue Riedel.
Quotable, from director Sue Riedel
- “Phil Olson is a clever writer, and much of this play is funny in a sitcom way.”
- “’A Nice Family Christmas’ is a comedy with heart. The humor is outrageously frank and downright funny, and it will help you get through your family get-togethers with joy this holiday season.”