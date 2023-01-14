If your birthday is today: Don't compare yourself to others. Give your imagination a chance to explore. Trust and believe in your ability to turn your ideas into vibrant innovations. Take the road less traveled.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put everything in place. A lifestyle that offers opportunities to exercise your mind, body and soul will elevate your confidence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make domestic changes that will suit your budget and encourage you to find an additional source of income. Use your imagination.
Recommended for you
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't be fooled by what you see or hear. Find out what's entailed before saying yes to something. Work quietly behind the scenes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't commit to something that isn't a good fit. A change based around your preferences will help build confidence. Let go of what is no longer working for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Move forward with trepidation when someone asks for help. Get the lowdown to avoid being associated with something that conflicts with your beliefs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You have the upper hand; don't waste it contemplating your future. Fine-tune a skill you can use to increase your awareness and make a difference in your community.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Confusion will occur if you do too much for too many. Unexpected monetary gain will allow you to purchase something enriching.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You've got charisma and the momentum to excite a crowd and deliver what you promise. Refuse to let a challenger steal your spotlight.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll discover something that influences how you live. Join forces with like-minded people and broaden your awareness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stop worrying about what others do or say. Pay attention to lowering overhead and saving money for something important to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take a delay as a sign to focus on something that sparks your imagination. A plan could pan out very well; don't hesitate to put it together.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make an energetic plea to others to pitch in and help a cause that concerns you. Your passion for making a difference will be infectious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.