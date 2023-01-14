If your birthday is today: Don't compare yourself to others. Give your imagination a chance to explore. Trust and believe in your ability to turn your ideas into vibrant innovations. Take the road less traveled.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put everything in place. A lifestyle that offers opportunities to exercise your mind, body and soul will elevate your confidence.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.