“The Legend of Tarzan,” 7 p.m. on TNT Tarzan has left the jungle and is living happily in London with his wife, Jane, when he’s recruited to serve as a trade emissary to the Congo in this live-action film. However, he is just a pawn in a deadly game.
“The Single Moms Club,” 8 p.m. on BET Five single mothers struggle with the challenges of raising children on their own. When their kids are caught spray-painting a wall at school, the mothers are forced together to participate in a fundraiser. Despite being from different walks of life, their shared situations cause the women to form a bond with one another. They decide to form a support group for single mothers to help them find the upside to life’s hurdles and the strength and encouragement to face everyday challenges.