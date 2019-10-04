If your birthday is today: Taking an honest look at your life, loves and experiences will help you prepare for what lies ahead. Make a to-do list and start making positive, innovative changes. Bring your attributes to the forefront.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't let underlying issues fester. Trust in yourself to get things done and to make positive changes that will ward off negative influences in your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A change you make will have a positive emotional effect on your relationship with a special someone. Share your feelings and plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Find out how you can make the most significant impact on a situation that concerns you. How you handle the people involved will determine the outcome. Stick to the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Emotions will spin out of control if you let your temper take the reins. The best choice you can make is to implement positive change without complaining or criticizing others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take note of how others are handling situations before you decide to get involved in a joint venture. You should consider moving forward alone. Trust your instincts and ability.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Someone will try to entice you to do something excessive. Don't let compliments distract you. Consider the consequences. Moderation should be your choice. Positive change will bring the best results.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look around you and gravitate toward people who share your beliefs. There is strength in numbers and a higher chance of success if you join forces.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Learn from someone who has more experience than you do. If you ask questions and share your thoughts, you'll find a way to bring positive change to your life and pursuits.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take a few hours to relax. Spend time with a loved one or concentrate on self-improvement. Taking better care of your health and mental outlook will prove rejuvenating.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Tame your thoughts and channel your energy into something you enjoy doing. Ignore situations that are causing stress, and make personal changes that will help you feel good.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A trip, meeting or interview will go well. Make plans to celebrate with someone you enjoy spending time with. Love is on the rise, and good fortune is heading your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be careful how you deal with those closest to you. Choose your words carefully and share only what's necessary. Discipline will be required if you want to bring about positive change.
October 4