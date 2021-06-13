In the mid-19th century, Dubuque and the surrounding area was the country’s western frontier.
The area was a hot spot for European immigrants, many them from Luxembourg, a small duchy bordered by Belgium, Germany and France.
One of those immigrants was Mathias Brimeyer. Born in Hesperange, Luxembourg, in 1809, he traveled with his family to Dubuque in the early 1860s.
In his letters to family and friends in Luxembourg, he talked about buying land, American freedom, food, the weather and family. It is an interesting snapshot of early life in Dubuque and Clayton counties, where Brimeyer had settled.
In October of 1867, Brimeyer wrote home and told of their journey to Dubuque: “... our ship sailed to America and in 12 days we were in New York. Then from New York we traveled by railroad to Chicago in three days.”
Urged by his sons, who already were in Iowa, to come and buy land, the Brimeyers came to Dubuque.
By the time Brimeyer wrote to family again, he was a substantial landowner in the Dubuque area, having purchased farms of around 240 acres. He extolled the plentiful land and its agricultural virtues.
“Obtaining land is the least in America. Forty acres produces as much as 50 acres in Germany, and three times as good.”
Escaping from the oppressive rule of royalty and religion, Brimeyer wrote about the freedoms in America:
“There is no one to advise or prevent, each one must be his own counselor and think for himself. At first it was hard, but now it suits me right good. That not many come back to their homeland where there is no freedom is a sign that things are better in America and all have finer living.”
Brimeyer’s family seemed to be doing well, and they definitely weren’t starving.
“Every day is like a parish picnic day back home. Three times a day we have meat to eat, and the bread is so white, like the finest baked in Germany, and you don’t have to dunk it to eat it. Eggs and fish are plentiful.”
While Iowans know that summer brings good old-fashioned thunderstorms, the weather was something Brimeyer had never experienced: “There are terrible thunderstorms in America. The thunder is so loud one thinks that the whole world is going under, and so much water falls.”
He complained about the real estate tax on furniture, the inheritance laws and expensive clothing. But “the people are not as poor as they are in Germany.”
In 1868, Brimeyer wrote that his daughter, Barbara, had married a farmer and that he had bought more land near Sherrill’s Mound: “We think we made a good deal, but it is four good hours from Dubuque.”
In 1871, Brimeyer’s letter to his sister and brother-in-law brought them up-to-date on the family, including a son, Jean: “We’ve heard nothing from our Jean in two years, nor from anyone who went with him since they journeyed 1300 miles to a land called the Territory of Montana.”
In 1874, Brimeyer had good news to report about Jean: “He is … still among the living. There are six Luxembourgers who are together working in the gold mines above in Utah.”
In that same letter, Brimeyer offered a prediction about the future of America: “There are yet 12,000,000 acres of land to buy through the Congress of the United States, and in 100 years it won’t be as thickly populated as it is in Europe.
In 1877, Nicholas Brimeyer, Mathias’ son, wrote to his family that Mathias was living with him and his family. He wrote of the deaths of his two infant girls, and that his sister, Barbara, had lost a baby boy. His brother, Jean, had not been heard from since going with a group to explore Arizona.
In September, 1878, Nicholas wrote to his Luxembourg family that Mathias had passed away: “I pick up my pen in grief to let you know that my father has left this temporary world and entered eternal life on September 17.”
Mathias Brimeyer died at age 69, having been in American just 10 years. But he had made his mark, as is evidenced by the number of Brimeyers you can still find in the tri-states.
In his words, he was glad to be an American and even happier to be an Iowan: “I’m so well satisfied that I came to America that I never think of going back home anymore. There is no better business than that of farming. That’s the best in America … I’m so glad I’ve come so far.”
Special thanks to Betty Coohey, of Dubuque, and Dr. Carol Coohey, of the University of Iowa, for sharing the letters of Mathias and Nicholas Brimeyer for this column.