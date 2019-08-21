Summer camp in the National Football League; summer league in the National Basketball Association; and of course, spring training in Major League Baseball: They’re all dedicated to getting players ready before the season officially starts. And it works, bringing out the best in athletes (newbies and veterans), so they can perform at their optimal level.
It works the same way with your perception of flavors, whether you’re a rookie kid or retired senior. You can train your sensory systems for taste and smell to respond more positively to the flavors and aromas of oh-so-healthy, but bitter foods, so that when it comes to deciding where broccoli or kale will play on your plate, you’ll give them a starting position.
University at Buffalo researchers have found that you can change the way the 1,000 or so flavor-controlling salivary proteins in your mouth respond to foods and make bitter flavors become milder and more acceptable. All it takes is repeated exposure. (We think your sense of smell works the same way.)
So if your kids are veggie-shy or you’re not getting your seven servings of produce daily, you can change that! Encourage repeat tastings — just one bite at this meal, two at the next. Do that by making tough-to-eat veggies like baby carrots, individual asparagus spears and broccoli sprigs into finger foods. Combine them with favorite flavors like hummus or peanut butter, or add spices with aromas you enjoy, like mint, basil, thyme or rosemary. Create a taste and smell training camp for the whole family and become major-league foodies!