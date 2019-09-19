“The Last Days of Phil Hartman,” 8 p.m. on ABC
Emmy winner Phil Hartman would have been 71 on Sept. 24. Instead, the beloved comedy veteran of “Saturday Night Live” and “NewsRadio” died at age 49 in 1998, when his wife, Brynn — reportedly under the influence of alcohol and cocaine — fatally shot him while he slept in the bedroom of their Encino, Calif., home. Later that same night, Brynn committed suicide after confessing her actions to two friends.
“The Dead Files,”
9 p.m. on Travel
Former homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and medium Amy Allan travel to Lynchburg, Ohio, where a martial fighter is being tormented by a mysterious woman. During their investigation, Amy takes a late-night walk through the property and runs into a shadowy spider woman seeking to meld with a human.