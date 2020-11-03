If your birthday is today: Look at the possibilities and use your strengths to get ahead. Dismiss negativity and people who drag you down. Clear a path to a better future. Balance and integrity will be crucial to your success. Be respectful and honorable, and don't hesitate to take the lead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Walk away from situations that appear risky and avoid people who are trying to take advantage of you. Think twice before you donate money or get involved in a costly venture.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep an open dialogue to offset accusations of evasive behavior. Don't let a money matter get out of hand. Joint ventures are discouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you say something in haste, you will regret it. You are better off biding your time and listening to others. You may want change, but sound judgment and proper motives are essential.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make positive changes at home that will add to your comfort and bring you closer to your loved ones. Put muscle behind your plans. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) If you are too quick to react, you will upset someone you love. Make a change that can help you get back on track or encourage a better way to earn a living.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a closer look at places you want to visit or courses you wish to take. Expanding your options and adding to your resume will help you find a more rewarding path. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll be offered invalid information from someone you thought trustworthy. Verify what you hear before you pass along anything that will make you look bad. You are only as good as your word.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Your charm and flirtatious ways will work wonders for you. Keep your promises and avoid giving someone the wrong impression. Make personal improvements, fitness and health priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't get upset over things you cannot change. Taking a unique approach to your responsibilities will set you apart from any competition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Align yourself reliable people. Be direct, and refuse to make a decision or move without verification. Self-improvement is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Offer suggestions, but don't force your opinions on others. It's crucial to maintain peace and integrity going forward. If uncertainty sets in, back away. Don't mix business with pleasure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Learn all you can and look for ways to improve your health, appearance, knowledge and relationships with others. Distance yourself from individuals who are demanding, excessive or disruptive.
November 3