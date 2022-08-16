Up to 50 million surgeries are performed in the U.S. annually, and most involve some form of anesthesia: general anesthesia (you’re out), intravenous-monitored sedation (you don’t feel pain but aren’t totally asleep), local anesthesia (numbs a specific area) and regional anesthesia (numbs a larger area).

People get nervous about “going under,” but it’s important to know that while in the 1960s and 1970s, one in 10,000 or 20,000 surgery patients would die from issues related to anesthesia, now it’s very rare, something like one in every 200,000 patients.

Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

