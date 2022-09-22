If your birthday is today: Try something that raises your enthusiasm or that you can turn into an enjoyable hobby. Be open to trying something you've never done. Self-improvement projects will fetch respect.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Live in the moment and choose to do things that put a smile on your face. Engage in a creative process that promotes physical improvements. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) An impulsive action will be costly. Don't make promises that compromise your position. Be direct about what you will contribute.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A systematic approach to sensitive situations will prevent unwanted changes and disruptions. Use your intuition when delegating.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Follow through with your thoughts until you get a clear picture of what's to come. Planning and developing what you want to see will help you bring your ideas to fruition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A financial change is heading your way. Take good care of your health, and don't overreact to what others do or say. Concentrate on what's important to you and on lowering stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do what appeals to you. Be honest about how you feel. Communication will improve an important relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Show your independence. Talk about your intentions, and you'll get feedback to help you adjust and move forward with your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You have plenty of great ideas. Press forward and you'll reach your goal and impress someone who can help improve your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take control of your happiness and put your energy into something that pleases you. Celebrate with a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stop worrying about others and concentrate on your pursuits. Someone you think you can trust will not offer sound advice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put your wallet someplace safe. Impulse purchases should be avoided. Use your time to improve your appearance or home environment. Do more and say less.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't feel obligated to make a snap decision. When in doubt, remove yourself from a situation that is making you feel uncomfortable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.