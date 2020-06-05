Did you know that every day, at least 50% of the U.S. population — that would be 165 million people — have a sugary drink such as a soda, energy/sports drink, sugar-added juice or flavored coffee or tea. It’s 65% for boys ages 2-19!
Chances are, you have heard over and over that these sugar bombs increase your risk of metabolic disturbances (metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes) and are related to weight gain and all its associated issues, including some cancers, dementia and depression. But, if none of that has made you break your sweet-drink habit, maybe the newest research out of the University of Buffalo will get your attention.
Researchers there tested the impact of drinking beverages laced with high fructose corn syrup on kidney function, and found that it reduces blood flow to the vital organs — fast. Drinking around 17 ounces of a soft drink sweetened with HFCS increased vascular resistance in the kidneys within 30 minutes. If that happens over and over, you’re at risk for increased blood pressure and reduced kidney function.
So if you don’t want to join the ranks of the 37 million folks in this country who have chronic kidney disease — which kills more people than prostate and breast cancer combined — put down that sugary sip. Aim to enjoy around 64 ounces or more a day of the pure flavors of water and unsweetened, paper-filtered coffee and teas.