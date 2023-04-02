Get the facts before you act. Time is on your side, and your ability to come to an honest conclusion before you implement change or confront someone will be essential this year. Don’t waste time on people and things that don’t matter to you. Seize the moment and make the most of each day. A positive attitude will promote good results.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rethink your strategy and revisit experiences that can help you make better decisions. Focus on home, family and taking care of your obligations before someone complains.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.