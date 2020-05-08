The long-awaited finale to the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series ties up the story in a bloated, yet satisfying, fashion.
As the Siege of Mandalore is underway, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano and the Republic Clone troopers must face Darth Maul to put an end to his reign.
The voice cast includes Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka, Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, James Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Sam Witwer as Darth Maul.
The promise was gigantic. Viewers see how the events of the show intersect with those of the “Revenge of the Sith” film. This includes the execution of Order 66, the downfall of the Jedi and Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader.
This season has been condensed into a 12-episode run. However, there’s a baffling amount of filler episodes.
The first four boast a lot of great action set pieces with the introduction of the Bad Batch, a band of unconventional clones. However, the arc of their story has nothing to do with the rest of the season.
Ahsoka isn’t introduced until the fifth episode, which is a questionable move when she’s the main character. The proceeding four episodes easily could have been condensed into one or two.
I enjoyed the arc that Ahsoka underwent, but the supporting characters were irrelevant to where the season was heading. While they’re not boring episodes, there’s a severe lack of focus in the first eight.
The biggest positive is that you care about the main characters. Ahsoka’s integrity is on full display, and Eckstein is delightful in her portrayal. Although she’s more mature in this season, there’s an inspirational quality to her humanity and moral compass.
The season delivers on the thrills and emotional stakes in the final four episodes. The Siege of Mandalore is a visual feast, an adrenaline rush and supremely emotional.
As the events of “Revenge of the Sith” coincide with these episodes, there’s a ticking-time bomb feel that grows as you watch. You know where the broad strokes of the story are heading, and you’re left with a hanging aura of dread.
The confrontation between Ahsoka and Maul is epic. The emotional stakes are profound, and the duel is spectacular. The animation, lighting and textures are the best. There are moments of the action sequences that feel truly cinematic.
Darth Maul actor Ray Park performed motion capture work. He incorporates the same stunt-work that he did on “The Phantom Menace,” giving the duel a lively and cinematic feel. As a whole, the final episodes are peak “Star Wars” storytelling.
There’s a heartbreaking quality as character’s fates are being sealed. Kevin Kiner’s musical score is powerful, and he uses excerpts of John Williams’ themes to pack an extra emotional punch.
The series ends in a satisfying manner. It serves as a perfect bridge from the prequel trilogy to the original trilogy. It enhances the story and adds emotional weight to the events that fans know so well. Ahsoka’s arc is well-realized and powerful. She’s become one of my favorite characters.
While the final episodes are terrific, the same level of quality is missing from the others. There’s a stunning amount of irrelevant “filler” that plagues the earlier ones.
You almost could jump in on the final four and be caught up to speed. It’s clear that show-runner Dave Filoni was most eager to dive into the conclusion. These are masterful though, and I would consider them a must-watch for all “Star Wars” fans.
Through an array of emotional voice performances, powerful character development and stunning animation, the final season serves its purpose. It’s admirable how well-woven the series transitions into the original film trilogy. While it’s obviously uneven, the final moments of the series are enough to overlook this. Be sure to check out this season, even if only for the final four episodes.
I give the final season of “The Clone Wars” 3.5 stars out of 5. All seasons are rated TV-PG and are streaming on Disney+.