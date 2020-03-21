Dubuque Area Congregations United will host "Two Sides of Life: Gun Violence and Peace Institute" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church, 1699 Iowa St.
The speakers will include Tim Moothart, president of the Non-Violence Committee of Dubuque; and Hannah Eby, coordinator for Peace, Justice and Service at Loras College.
Donations of peanut butter, jelly and tuna will be accepted for the Dubuque Food Pantry.
For more information, call 563-589-4336 or visit www.dacuonline.org.