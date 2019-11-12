The Julien Winds will present its fifth anniversary concert, “Evocations,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Dubuque Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave., in the auditorium.
Founded in 2014 by Nicholas Bratcher, formerly the director of bands at the University of Dubuque and now the director of bands and assistant professor of music at California State University in San Bernardino, the Julien Winds is a symphonic wind ensemble comprised of local professional musicians.
Under the baton of guest conductor Nick Enz, the ensemble will perform works by Arnold, Blackshaw, Gillis and Custer, Iannaconne and H. Owen Reed’s “La Fiesta Mexicana.”
The concert is free, with a suggested donation of $10.