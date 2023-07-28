When Madonna was found unresponsive and had to be intubated in the intensive care unit, she seemed to be contending with sepsis — a life-threatening infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that every year, at least 1.7 million adults in the U.S. develop sepsis and nearly 270,000 die from it.

What is sepsis exactly? A bacterial, viral or fungal infection often associated with a dysfunctional immune system, widespread inflammation, blood clots, and leaky blood vessels — leading to severely low blood pressure and potential organ damage. (Severe physical injury that activates a dysfunctional immune response can also lead to sepsis.)

