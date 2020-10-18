What's it worth on eBay? Tea time sounds good

This English tea pot dates back to the 1820s.

 By Jim Swenson jim.swenson@thmedia.com

Would you like a spot of tea? This is an invitation that is as English as our early 1800s English silverplated tea pot.

To have a spot of tea would be like having a cup of coffee to us colonials. The English relish their afternoon tea times, that most often would include an array of fine pastries.

To take afternoon tea sounds like a great idea. It would be a chance to pause, rest, relax and converse over a cup of hot tea, a welcome opportunity in our crazy nonstop world of today.

Recently, we listed for sale this fine English tea pot adorned with elaborate engraved design and a carved wood silver wrapped handle. It was footed with a matching silverplated tray.

The hallmarks dated this to around 1827 eBay bidders set the final value at $626.99.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com: or make an appointment to visit me at 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Be sure to check out our website at

www.ezsellusa.com.

