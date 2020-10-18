What's it worth on eBay? Tea time sounds good

Would you like a spot of tea? This is an invitation that is as English as our early 1800s English silverplated tea pot.
To have a spot of tea would be like having a cup of coffee to us colonials. The English relish their afternoon tea times, that most often would include an array of fine pastries.
To take afternoon tea sounds like a great idea. It would be a chance to pause, rest, relax and converse over a cup of hot tea, a welcome opportunity in our crazy nonstop world of today.
Recently, we listed for sale this fine English tea pot adorned with elaborate engraved design and a carved wood silver wrapped handle. It was footed with a matching silverplated tray.
The hallmarks dated this to around 1827 eBay bidders set the final value at $626.99.