Mom wasn’t a neat freak, but thankfully, she was organized.
Life would have been chaotic otherwise for a household of 13. Dad contributed by creating a system of violations and penalties for committing them: Leave a dirty plate in the den=2 points; failure to pick up your socks=3 points. Points accumulated to chores, i.e. 5 points=mop the kitchen floor.
Using thick black markers, Pops listed the violations in 3-inch-high letters on brown paper bags.
Like Martin Luther nailing his 95 theses to the church door, dad taped his paper bag violations to the stairway walls, greeting us as we descended.
But when it comes to housekeeping, there’s a clear distinction between disorder and dust. The first requires clearing; the latter is a matter of cleaning.
Growing up in the Fischer house, cleaning was entertainment. A crew of six ex-Navy men came to our house weekly to capture dust bunnies — the Helping Hands Home Cleaners, aka “ The Handies.”
Tattooed burly guys jumped out of the back of a van hauling mops, a 70-pound industrial vacuum and buckets of rags.
They spread out, each with his specialization, zipping through that seven-bedroom house in less than an hour.
When Mr. Jack got done scouring and dusting, he yelled “Clear!” so Mr. Isherwood could enter that room with the vac. When he finished, he called out, “Clear!” and Mr. Devers waltzed in, squirting Windex.
Possibly out of his need to come clean, our 3-year-old brother, Charlie, tore off all his clothes and streaked through the house during their weekly visits.
The whole scene was more amusing than the Flintstones.
Tabletop Hummel figurines and other vulnerably placed clutter had to be cleared because the Handies would inevitably break them as their broom handles and vacuum cords swooped throughout. After a while, Mom never unpacked the gallimaufry of knick-knacks. Our home became a geegaw-free zone.
So now clutter makes me nervous — but only if it’s my clutter. My husband’s office can be a landmine of books, pencils, crossword puzzles, newspaper clippings and maps. It doesn’t bother me. The years of hosting our five kids with scattered shoes and socks, Care Bears falling off shelves and parades of Legos also never bugged me
(although I did create “zones” for each child’s belongings).
But books or papers piling up on my desk or balls of yarn balls escaping their baskets in my office? Arrrrgh.
Meanwhile, there often are a few dead bugs dotting windowsills in the rumpus room. You would be hard pressed to describe our kitchen floor as spotless. And apparently the divorce between the piano and a dust rag has been finalized because they haven’t seen one another in weeks.
I wonder if exposure to such foreign bodies is why my immune system is so strong.
Although Rose Milligan is not considered a “renowned” English poet, a few lines from her poem, “Dust If You Must,” offer sage advice:
“Dust if you must, but wouldn’t it be better
To paint a picture or write a letter ...
Dust if you must, but there’s not much time,
With rivers to swim, and mountains to climb. ...
And when you go (and go you must)
You, yourself, will make more dust.”
