The James B. and Melita A. McDonough Foundation is accepting grant applications from area charitable organizations.
The foundation is a private, nonprofit organization that aims to support the work of other Section 501c3 and 170c organizations located in Dubuque, Jackson, Delaware, Clayton, Jones, Fayette and Buchanan counties.
The foundation was created in 2013, following the deaths of the McDonoughs. Since its inception, it has awarded approximately $3 million. Last year, 95 charitable organizations received grants, totaling $500,000. This year, it is anticipated that the total grants will be in the vicinity of $375,000.
Grant applications can be submitted through Saturday, May 30, using the eApplication form found on the foundation’s website. The directors will review the grant applications in June and make awards in July.
For more information, visit mcdonoughcharitablefoundation.org.