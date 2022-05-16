If your birthday is today: Concentrate on personal growth. Participate in any changes that will affect you. Take a passionate approach to maintain a good rapport with people who can help you get things done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look at things from every angle and decide what's best for you. Maintain a level head when dealing with authority figures.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your energy into expanding your interests, skills and creative ideas. A disciplined attitude will keep you in the game.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do things that encourage others to help. Keep your options open. A joint venture will give you financial freedom.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Broaden your outlook, pick up skills and learn something that will help you raise your earning potential. Set high standards.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Control your emotions and put yourself in someone else's shoes before complaining or criticizing. Focus on personal growth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do something you feel passionate about, and you'll find a way to make it profitable. Invest time and money into updating your skills.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Participate and listen to what others say. The information you gather will help you develop a solid plan. Don't let anyone limit you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Your emotions will be difficult to control. A designated space for a certain project will ensure your success.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid crowded venues.. A renovation or change you make to your home or lifestyle will encourage you to free up time to do what makes you happy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Trouble will surface if you are too open about your thoughts. Keep your secrets to yourself and go about your business. A physical change will give you a needed boost.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't sit back; go after what you want and don't stop until you are happy with the results. Do the work yourself and take credit for what you accomplish.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stay on top of technology and industry standards; you'll gain respect. Make changes to improve your position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.