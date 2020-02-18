“Frontline,” 8 p.m. on PBS
The new “Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos” explores the business dynasty created by this New Mexico-born entrepreneur. Bezos has grown his “etail” venture into a corporation that is unprecedented in the history of capitalism, delivering a virtually endless line of products, entertainment and technology innovations to online customers. However, Amazon’s staggering expansion into all corners of American life has come at the cost of safety and quality of life for many of its employees, its critics say.
“For Life,” 9 p.m. on ABC
As Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) continues his fight to overturn his life sentence, some in his prison crew resent his decision to provide counsel to a white supremacist to settle his debt to Wild Bill (guest star Peter Greene), another inmate, in the new episode “Promises.”