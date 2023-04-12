Today is Wednesday, April 12, the 102nd day of 2023. There are 263 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.
• In 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.
Recommended for you
• In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”)
• In 1990, in its first meeting, East Germany’s first democratically elected parliament acknowledged responsibility for the Nazi Holocaust, and asked the forgiveness of Jews and others who had suffered.
Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 83. Singer Pat Travers is 69. Actor Andy Garcia is 67. Country singer Vince Gill is 66. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 59. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 59. Actor Jordana Spiro is 46. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 45. Actor Riley Smith is 45. Actor Claire Danes is 44. Actor Jennifer Morrison is 44. Actor Brooklyn Decker is 36. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 36. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.