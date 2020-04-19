As an avid horror movie fan, someone who has spent much of his adult life seeking out the most brutal and harrowing cinematic experiences possible, it’s a bit jarring how stressful reruns of shows like “The Office” have become.
Most of the popular culture we consume was created before the world ended. The only people who’d ever heard of something like a coronavirus when “The Office” was being filmed were scientists or epidemiologists. Plus, maybe your weird aunt who has WebMD bookmarked and constantly is self-diagnosing things like Dengue fever.
So it makes sense that the characters in the TV shows I watch aren’t practicing proper social distancing techniques. No one is wearing a mask, and there is nary a disinfecting wipe to be found. They might as well be running around licking ATM keypads and bathing in medical waste.
Hard to believe we used to live like that. I know it’s only been a month or so since we started hoarding toilet paper and pepper-spraying anyone who sneezes within earshot. But now, whatever I watch on screen feels like a different world than that one I’ve tragically come to know.
Everyone has had to adjust. Some have had to make unthinkable sacrifices or show incredible bravery to treat the sick, feed the needy or just keep earning the meager paychecks that barely keep their children fed.
I don’t want to belittle those challenges. I’m aware my situation, however precarious, isn’t anywhere near as dire as what others are experiencing. So many are shackled by the systemic pitfalls of capitalism, forced to risk their lives so that if they do, god forbid, get sick, they won’t be bankrupted by the treatments needed to keep them breathing.
That’s the real tragedy. That’s where our faults as a society have been laid painfully bare. That’s where we have to acknowledge that we can do better, that we absolutely must do better if we want to pretend we live in a country that values anything resembling justice.
But, for the sake of my sanity, for the sake of the immaturity to which I desperately cling in an increasingly humorless world, I am going to indulge in a bit of frivolity by highlighting one of the unforeseen consequences of this global shutdown.
My dog looks stupid.
My fiancee, who always has had it in for Wyatt on account of his adorable habit of pooping on the carpet, would argue that the little beagle/terrier mix always looks stupid. I disagree, of course.
Wyatt, unfortunately, requires regular grooming. Left unchecked, his wiry hair grows so long and gets so scruffy that he starts to look like a lumberjack’s beard that has suddenly become self-aware.
But my regular groomer — and please note that I understand and agree with her decision — has determined that making puppies look all spiffy probably isn’t worth risking her life on a daily basis.
Wyatt’s haircut, which was a few months overdue, was canceled. But we couldn’t afford to wait for the world to resume spinning. Wyatt’s eyes were almost covered and it was getting difficult to tell, as a result of overgrowth, which end was which.
Fortunately, we had a decent pair of dog grooming clippers we’d used on occasion to trim Wyatt’s beard, which tends to develop a gnarly crust due to his incessant face-licking. So we figured we’d try to give him a trim ourselves.
Have you ever felt a stabbing pain in your side and realized it probably was coming from an inflamed appendix? If so, did you then decide it wasn’t worth troubling a surgeon with something so piddly, so you dug out a rusty steak knife and started poking around in your abdomen to take care of the problem yourself?
No, you haven’t. Because if you were that stupid, you’d be dead.
Point is, you should leave things to the experts. If your internal organs need a tune-up, call a doctor. And if your dog has started to resemble a profoundly frayed mop that was blow-dried in a hurricane, call a groomer.
Wyatt hated the experience. My fiancee and I hated the experience. And though the procedure is a success in that Wyatt now has less hair, it’s hard to think of it as a win when it now looks like we’re the proud owners of a large rat who recently was electrocuted.
Again, small potatoes in the grand scheme of things. But it’s one more way this stupid, stupid pandemic is upending all we’ve come to know and understand about the world.
So chin up. We’ll get through this. And if you see Wyatt and I out on a walk, try not to stare. It hurts his feelings.