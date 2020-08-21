The alluring premise of Netflix’s “Project Power” isn’t enough to pack much of a storytelling punch.
A young woman taking care of her mom finds herself in the middle of a drug ring. Herself, an ex-soldier, and a police officer attempt to stop the distribution of a popular pill in New Orleans. The pill gives the user an unpredictable superpower for five minutes.
The film stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback. The film is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (“Nerve”).
“Project Power” gets things into gear with a great idea and cast but ultimately doesn’t deliver a satisfying story.
I love the premise. The idea that a pill can give someone insane powers is intriguing. The fact that it lasts for five minutes is a creative way to keep the concept grounded. What’s most interesting about it is that the users never know if they’ll die from the drug, and they don’t know what their power will be if they survive. It’s like spinning a wheel.
The main cast is terrific. Foxx is equal parts charming and menacing. He makes the film more entertaining due to his likable presence.
Levitt is great as Frank, a troubled police officer. There’s an interesting subplot involving him taking the pill while on duty to apprehend suspects. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t do anything with that thread, which is an underlying issue. Nonetheless, he’s great in the role.
Fishback is a highlight as Robin. She and Foxx’s character, Art, spend a lot of time together as they attempt to bust the drug ring. Fishback holds her weight against Foxx in very intense and uncomfortable scenes. Her character brings a sense of humanity to all of the supernatural carnage in the film.
At an $85 million production budget, the film feels like it was made for theaters. With some slick cinematography and large visual effects, there’s some very effective action sequences. The action definitely is engaging due to some creative shooting techniques. There are a couple of action sequences with some unfinished looking VFX, though.
The main issue with “Project Power” comes down to the script and plotting. There are countless plot threads that are never given a conclusion. Even the arcs that are complete feel hollow.
For example, Robin is an aspiring rapper. While there’s a couple of scenes that explore that plot point, it’s never given a conclusion.
I won’t dive into it for the sake of spoilers, but there’s a particular reason why Art is doing the things he is. His motivations are teased on a few occasions, but there’s not much of a satisfying payoff. I feel like Robin’s character takes a back seat to Art’s motivations at times. The structure and use of characters in this film is very choppy.
Overall, “Project Power” is a mixed bag. The great cast and awesome premise make for a lot of goodwill. The execution of the story is what is most frustrating. For some who just want an entertaining action flick with a superhero edge, this’ll scratch that itch. If you’re going into it wanting a cohesive and articulate story, you’ll probably be let down.
I give “Project Power” 2.75 stars out of 5. “Project Power” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 53 minutes. It’s streaming on Netflix.