During the past few months, I have received a significant amount of questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Social media has created the space for significant misinformation and confusion. I’ve listed the seven most commonly asked questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccination. I hope the answers will help you stay informed and make better decisions regarding it.
Question: I’ve been infected with COVID-19 in the past and recovered. My course was mild. Do I need the vaccine?
Answer: Yes, I would recommend the vaccine. About 10% of people who were infected with COVID-19 develop a weak antibody response that wears off in approximately 90 days. Some of the individuals from this group likely were the ones who were reinfected at a later date.
We can’t predict who will fall into this spectrum of weak antibody responses, but the milder your previous COVID-19 infection, the more likely you developed a weaker antibody response.
Vaccines would protect you and give you the optimal antibody response.
Question: I’m scared of the side effects from the vaccine. What will they be?
Answer: For those who have received the vaccine, the majority have had very mild symptoms after the first dose. These include arm soreness, fatigue and mild headaches.
The second dose has been reported to be more intense for some, including fever, chills and more intense arm soreness. These have been temporary symptoms and usually resolve within one to two days.
Question: Will the COVID-19 vaccine protect me against the new mutant strain?
Answer: As of now, the Pfizer vaccine appears to offer protection against the mutant strain. I would extrapolate from this and assume Moderna would do the same as they work with similar mechanisms.
I will keep you updated if new information comes out.
Question: If I have active COVID-19 right now, how long should I wait before getting the vaccine?
Answer: It’s probably safe to assume you can wait up to 90 days, since reinfection is rare prior to that. But you can get it sooner.
According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should wait at least 10 days until symptom onset and at least 24 hours from last symptom resolution.
Question: How long will the vaccine protect me?
Answer: We hope that it will offer protection for at least one to two years. We have this hope since previous vaccines for COVID-19’s cousins — SARS and MERS — offered protection for up to one to two years.
We won’t know for sure until we get more data.
Question: I’m pregnant, but I have several high-risk people in my family. I would like to get vaccinated. Is it safe?
Answer: This is a really tough decision. The data is limited, and theoretical risks must be weighed against established benefits.
Pregnant and nursing patients deliberately were excluded from the first round of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
However, a number of individuals in these trials did get pregnant after they were enrolled in the study — 23 in the Pfizer trial and 13 in the Moderna trial. None had complications from the vaccine.
It’s also important to understand the fundamental principles of how mRNA vaccines work. These vaccines do not enter the nucleus or alter human DNA.
As a result, mRNA vaccines cannot cause any genetic changes to the mother or fetus. There is no “live” virus in the vaccine, so there is no risk of becoming infected from the vaccine.
Finally, antibodies generated from the vaccine do not attack the placenta.
While the risk for severe COVID-19 is low, symptomatic pregnant women are at an increased risk of intensive care unit admissions, ventilation support and death. This is why pregnant women are being offered the vaccine in the first rounds of vaccination.
Question: I’m nursing, but I would like to get vaccinated. Is it safe?
Answer: There does not appear to be any evidence or plausible mechanism for how the vaccine could cause harm to a nursing baby.
There is some evidence that COVID-19 positive patients were able to pass antibodies to their nursed child. This is a good thing. Antibody protection is one of the greatest benefits of breastfed milk.
Ultimately, this is a personal decision for both pregnant and nursing mothers.
Hopefully this information will help you make a more educated decision.