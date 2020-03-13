GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will sponsor a public screening of the documentary film, “Racing Extinction,” at the Galena Territory Association’s owners’ club, 200 Territory Drive at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for complimentary Potosi beer and popcorn.
“Racing Extinction,” by Academy Award-winning filmmaker and Dubuque native Louie Psihoyos, documents the extinction crisis with rarely seen images of endangered species.
Kraig McPeek, endangered species expert with the Iowa and Illinois field office of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will take questions after the screening.
The screening is free, with a $10 donation suggested for non-members of JDCF. Seating is limited and will be first-come, first-served.
For more information, visit www.jdcf.org.