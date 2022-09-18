Hardcover fiction
1. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
2. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
6. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
7. The Ink Black Heart, Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books
8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
9. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers, Bantam
10. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
11. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
13. Hell and Back, Craig Johnson, Viking
14. Fox Creek, William Kent Krueger, Atria
15. Other Birds, Sarah Addison Allen, St. Martin’s Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
3. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure, Rinker Buck, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
9. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
10. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe, David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster
11. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
12. Sacred Nature: Restoring Our Ancient Bond with the Natural World, Karen Armstrong, Knopf
13. Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers, Mary Rodgers, Jesse Green, FSG
14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
15. A Place in the World: Finding the Meaning of Home, Frances Mayes, Crown
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Love on the Brain, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
6. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
7. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
9. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
10. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
11. November 9, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
13. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
14. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
15. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
6. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
7. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
8. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin
9. Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life, Alice Wong, Vintage
10. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
11. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
13. The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope, Tova Friedman, Malcolm Brabant, Hanover Square Press
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
6. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
2. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
3. Attack of the Black Rectangles, A. S. King, Scholastic Press
4. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
7. Ride On, Faith Erin Hicks, First Second
8. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
9. Invisible: A Graphic Novel, Christina Diaz Gonzalez, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Graphix
10. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
13. Garlic and the Witch, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young adult
1. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
2. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. The Weight of Blood, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
6. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror, Chloe Gong, Erica Waters, Hannah Whitten, Aden Polydoros, Shakira Toussaint, Courtney Gould, Allison Saft, Tori Bovalino (Ed.), Page Street Kids
9. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
10. Belladonna, Adalyn Grace, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Giver, Lois Lowry, Clarion Books
14. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
15. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
Children’s illustrated
1. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
5. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
7. The Crayons Trick or Treat, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Construction Site Gets a Fright!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
10. Little Ghostie: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle Books
11. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
12. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
13. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
14. The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Fall, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
