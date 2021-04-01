A land where mischievous sprites cast magical spells, a queen falls in love with a donkey and romance abounds in four interconnected plots that take place under an Athens moon, during a midsummer’s night.
The Heartland Ballet will bring such enchantment — and humor — to life with its upcoming production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” set for Friday, April 9, through Sunday, April 11, at Dubuque’s Grand Opera House.
The ballet based on one of William Shakespeare’s most popular and frequently performed comedies and set to the music of Mendelssohn stays true to its original interpretation. It’s something artistic director Marina O’Rourke said choreographer Megan MacLeod meticulously crafted.
“Megan has portrayed the story as if Shakespeare’s words become dance,” O’Rourke said. “When we last performed this ballet 10 years ago, we pared it down to more of an idea of the story, rather than the actual story. Megan really expanded that to include all of the main characters that people will be familiar with. And the story, as it’s translated on stage, is very clear.”
The story’s varied subplots surround the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta, six amateur actors preparing a play to be performed before the wedding and four Athenian lovers. By chance, each find themselves within a forest inhabited by a group of whimsical fairies with playful antics used to manipulate the humans.
The overlapping story lines hysterically unfold, thanks to a little fairy dust placed upon the eyes, revealing lovers’ sudden infatuation with their unintended and lending truth to such famous lines from the tale as, “The course of true love never did run smooth.”
“It’s a true comedy,” O’Rourke said. “Megan has been encouraging the dancers to go with their sense of humor and their comic instincts in these roles.”
The cast involves approximately 40 dancers.
Elizabeth Sigwarth portrays Puck, a good-natured but mischievous sprite who stands out in the story.
“Puck has such intense dance movements that aren’t exactly the most balletic,”
O’Rourke said. “(Sigwarth) has gymnastics training as well, so she has been having a lot of fun bringing that into the role. And she’s a wonderful actress.”
The couples are played by Nicole Johnson as Titania and Chris Maiers as Oberon; Ava Hoelscher as Hermia and Mason Jaeger as Lysander; McKenzie Hackett as Helena and Noah Ripperger as Demetrius; and Petra Bergsma as Hippolyta and Jaxon Wernke as Theseus.
Bottom, a donkey who captures the affection of Titania and provides comic relief, is portrayed by guest artist and longtime Dubuque dancer Doug Mackie.
“Doug is just amazing,” O’Rourke said. “Even in a donkey head, he is such a comedian. He does everything with 100% energy. He’s a wonderful person for our dancers to be able to work with.”
The ensemble is rounded out by a group of four fairies, a firefly, dragonflies, nymphs, water bugs, pixies, fog fairies and salamanders.
“It’s gorgeous and so colorful,” MacLeod said. “Because so many of the characters fall under a spell, it can be confusing. We’ve color-coded the costuming to make the story very easy to follow.”
MacLeod, who has studied in classics as well as in dance, said she is leaning on that background for bringing her vision to life on stage.
“It’s an interesting mix,” she said. “I’ve always loved this Shakespeare play. Bringing together this magical world of the Greeks with human foibles and politics — in the very beginning, we see a young woman being forced to marry — it has been very fun to introduce the dancers to it. For many of them, it’s their first engagement with this story.”
Performances will be both live and livestreamed — the second such undertaking for the ballet company since the pandemic took hold.
“The Nutcracker,” presented in December with two casts to maximize the safety of the dancers in light of COVID-19, had a similar offering available.
“Many took advantage of the livestream and loved it, and we received a lot of really positive comments,” O’Rourke said. “The Grand really has gotten this process down and knows what they are doing in terms of safety precautions. We’ve also done everything on our end to have proper safety measures in place for our dancers, following all procedures and making sure all dancers are masked. Megan has been coaching the dancers how to act big so we can get a sense of the facial expressions through their masks.”
For those planning to attend live, the approximately 70-minute ballet will be performed without an intermission to limit audience congregation. Seating in the Grand also will be limited for adequate social distancing. Masks will be required to be worn for the duration of the performance.
“If people are not familiar with the ballet, it’s a wonderful piece to start with,” MacLeod said. “It’s completely accessible, entertaining, very fun and uplifting. It’s a good choice, full of beauty, happiness, love and spring — things we all kind of want right now.”