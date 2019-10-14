In the past eight years, I have treated several hundred breast cancer patients at the Wendt Regional Cancer Center and the Helen G. Nassif Radiation Center in Dubuque. Since it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I thought it would be good to review breast cancer screening guidelines.
These continue to evolve, so it is important to understand a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer, as well as how often screening should occur.
Breast cancer is the most frequent type of non-skin cancer and the second most frequent cause of cancer death in United States for women.
Recommendations for breast cancer screening are a bit complicated, taking into account the risk of developing breast cancer. Thus, guidelines are customized depending on the risk group a women is classified under.
Below are some factors I use to determine a risk category, based on a patient’s history:
- Personal history of breast or gynecological cancer.
- Family history of breast or gynecological cancer.
- Ancestry associated with genetic mutations such as BRCA1 or 2 mutations.
- Previous breast biopsy indicating high-risk lesion.
- Radiotherapy to the chest between ages 10 and 30 (usually seen with treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma).
Women who have none of these risk factors usually are considered average risk. My recommendations below are based on woman with average risk only. If a woman has any of the above risk factors, it is important to discuss screening with her physician, as the protocol will be different.
Mammography (digital or film) is the primary modality for breast cancer screening in average-risk women. Ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging are reserved for further evaluation of findings on mammography or for screening of women at a higher risk for breast cancer. Breast examination by the clinician or by the patient is not recommended as the only screening method.
Younger than 40: I suggest not screening average risk women who are younger than 40 years of age, since the incidence of breast cancer is very low.
Ages 40 to 49: I encourage shared decision-making for women in their 40s because of trade-offs between benefits and harms. For women who decide to initiate screening in their 40s, I typically suggest screening mammography every two years. Expert guidelines vary in their recommendations about when to initiate screening and how frequently to screen average risk women in the 40 to 49 age group.
Ages 50 to 74: I suggest breast cancer screening every two years with mammography for average risk women ages 50 to 74. This is consistent with most expert groups. Multiple randomized trials over the past 50 years found that mammogram screening for women ages 50 to 70 decreases the risk of breast cancer death.
Ages 75 and older: I only suggest that women older than 74 be offered screening if they are in excellent health. The usual protocol is a mammogram every two years.