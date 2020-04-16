News in your town

Ask Amy: People ponder ways to give back

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Stand up for your heart

Trying to avoid a grocery run? Check out these food substitution tips

Ask Amy: Mom's rants cause family rift

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Is 1 drink too many?

Food: Need a break from extensive cooking? Chicken parmesan dish an easy fix

Alex Trebek set to publish a memoir while fighting pancreatic cancer

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Protein's power to preserve muscle mass as you age

Virtual viewing: No passport needed to explore world

Northeast Iowa School of Music teachers, students connected through virtual lessons

Almanac

Ask Amy: Friend living in guesthouse overstays welcome

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 13

New albums

New on DVD

Television Q&A

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Added sugar is even worse for you than you knew

TV highlights for Monday, April 13

Almanac

Sinsinawa Mound further suspends programming, visits

Another year in isolation? That’s great news for San Diego family

Virus Diary: Life with essential worker a daily dance

Ask Amy: Neighbors want to help during virus crisis

House of the Week: Modern and cool with lots of outdoor living space

Concerts

On the list

Book review: 'Broken'

Bruce’s History Lesson: Coronavirus and the Defense Production Act

Almanac

Grammar Guy: Contagious humanity

Positively Speaking: Finding joy in quarantine

Keimig: Novels in verse carry realistic stories

Your horoscope

Your Xenon Princess for the long summer

People in the News: Judge releases Michael Avenatti from jail over virus threat

Morning smile: Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding

Best-sellers

Local Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductees reflect on careers