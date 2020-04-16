University of Dubuque has announced its 2020-2021 Live at Heritage Center SchoolBus Performance Series, featuring programs connected to STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.
The season will kick off on Monday, Nov. 30, and run through Friday, May 14, 2021. It will include 11 programs that feature nationally touring professional guest artists. Performances were selected to complement classroom curriculum with creative and imaginative learning, critical thinking opportunities and live performance experiences. Study guides are available to integrate performance topics into classroom activities.
Launched in 2014, SchoolBus is an annual daytime field trip program for public, private, home school and accredited preschool and day care groups with students ages 4 and older.
Performances will take place in John and Alice Butler Hall or Babka Theatre in Heritage Center, with bus access and parking. Most performances are approximately one hour in length and include a question-and-answer period.
Reservation request forms are available at www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter/schoolbus. Admission is $6 to $8 per seat, depending on the quantity purchased and an offering of one free admission for every 15 purchased. Seats are discounted by $1 if reservations are received by Friday, June 19.
One performance, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra Young People’s Concert at 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, will be free. Advance reservations are required, first come, first served. The presentation is made possible through the Columbus Symphony residency at Heritage Center, by the support of Joseph and Linda Chlapaty.
The Iowa Arts Council offers School Arts Experience grants ranging from $200 to $1,000 to support costs associated with a field trip to an event, such as transportation or ticket costs. Grants are awarded based on funding priorities. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 1, for arts activities taking place from Wednesday, July 1, to Wednesday, June 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.iowaartscouncil.org and click “Grants.”
Schedule
9:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30: “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” Lexington Children’s Theatre.
12:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7: “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Virginia Rep on Tour.
12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13: “The BFG,” GreatWorks Theatre Co.
12:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25: “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School,” TheaterWorksUSA.
12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1: “Warriors Don’t Cry,” TheaterWorksUSA.
9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3: “It’s Okay to Be Different,” Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia.
9:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22: “Ben Franklin and His Kite,” Virginia Rep on Tour.
9:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday, March 22: Bill Blagg’s “The Science of Magic.”
12:15 p.m. Thursday, April 8: “Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends,” TheaterWorksUSA.
9:45 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021: “The Giver,” GreatWorks Theatre Co.
9:45 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021: Columbus Symphony Orchestra Young People’s Concert.