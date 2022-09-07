If your birthday is today: A tight schedule will keep you moving forward and excited about life, love and your overall well-being. Trust your instincts and know when to sprint and when to sit back and recuperate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Have a plan in place. High energy coupled with intuition will get you where you want to go. Don't let anger or frustration stand between you and your dreams. Face situations head-on.

