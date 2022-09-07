If your birthday is today: A tight schedule will keep you moving forward and excited about life, love and your overall well-being. Trust your instincts and know when to sprint and when to sit back and recuperate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Have a plan in place. High energy coupled with intuition will get you where you want to go. Don't let anger or frustration stand between you and your dreams. Face situations head-on.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Speak passionately and pursue your goals. Share your thoughts with someone you look up to, and the input you receive will enrich your vision. Don't let disappointment set in.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do what you must, then move on to something more pleasurable. Rewarding yourself will give you the boost you need.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do your best to make a difference. Consider what's possible and apply your skills. Enthusiasm and high energy will inspire others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't give up. If you are a good listener, you will gain insight into what's possible. Play around with the facts and figures.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your energy into something that will make you feel good. Fixing up your surroundings will help you, but don't go into debt.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Sort through your thoughts and feelings before you share them with others. It's essential to understand what's possible before you make promises.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your hard work will pay off. The support of influential people will lead to better days ahead, but you have to work hard to earn confidence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Your decisions will help determine how much respect you receive from others. Don't let your emotions interfere with doing what's right and best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You've got momentum. Keep your eye on the target, and you'll reach your destination on time. Don't be shy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Handle financial matters carefully. Be ready to turn down anyone looking for a handout. Don't pay for someone else's mistake.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Put more emphasis on finding the truth and taking care of anything that may stand between you and whatever you want to pursue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.