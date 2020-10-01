Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater will host three additional virtual plays in the next four months, according to a press release.
“While we are thrilled to be producing live theater again, we understand and that some of our friends and patrons aren’t ready to attend live performances yet,” the release stated. “So, we’ve put together a series of virtual plays, all directed by the Bell Tower Theater’s Artistic Associate Sue Flogel.”
Virtual productions will include:
• “The Magic of Zoom,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 24.
• “Santa’s Workshop’s Got Talent,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 12.
• “Tech Support” and “Still 29,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 16.
Due to copyright restrictions, the videos of these performances will not remain online. To view, you must log into Facebook at the scheduled times.
All performances are free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 563-588-3377, visit www.belltower
theater.net or @Bell Tower Theater on Facebook.