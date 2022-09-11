If you’ve read previous submissions, you’ve read about six qualities you’ll need to develop to accomplish your dream. They are desire, faith, specialized knowledge, imagination, organized planning and decision. The seventh is persistence.

There have been many books written on how to accomplish your dreams. I’ve always gravitated to “Think and Grow Rich,” by Napoleon Hill. This book, written more than 80 years ago, is one of the first in modern times that is an organized philosophy of success.

Moore is a freelance columnist, actor and CEO of CubeStream.

