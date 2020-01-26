“2020 Pro Bowl,” 2 p.m. on ESPN
The NFL’s version of an all-star game doesn’t quite match up to those of other sports leagues, but the AFC/NFC Pro Bowl is fun for fans and players alike. Once played after the Super Bowl, and in Hawaii, the game now takes place the week prior and in Orlando, Fla.
Movie: “Who Will Write Our History,” 2 p.m. on Discovery
At a time when hate attacks — many of them specifically targeting Jews — are climbing to a startling level, the free press is under siege and inconvenient facts are dismissed by politicians as “fake news,” Roberta Grossman’s stirring documentary looks back at the fearless efforts of a group in 1940 Poland who put their lives on the line to defeat Nazi lies and propaganda with the truth. Actors Adrien Brody and Joan Allen are heard in this 2019 film, airing here to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
“The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards,” 7 p.m. on CBS
Alicia Keys returns to host this year’s ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Lizzo, a first-time nominee, leads the pack of potential winners with eight nominations, including best new artist. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow with six nods each. Four-time Grammy-winning band Aerosmith, collectively named the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year, are set to perform a medley of their hits, and blockbuster vocalists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, a real-life couple, will take the Grammy stage together for the first time.
“Sanditon on Masterpiece,” 8 p.m. on PBS
In the new “Episode 4” of this Jane Austen comedy, the arrival of Georgiana’s (Crystal Clarke) forbidden love prompts the shocked Charlotte (Rose Williams) to question her previous opinion of Sidney (Theo James). Elsewhere, Clara (Lily Sacofsky) witnesses a revealing moment between Edward and Esther (Jack Fox, Charlotte Spencer) that leads her to speculate on the nature of their relationship, a development that carries devastating consequences for Esther.