Nueva Vista, a ministry sponsored by Grandview Methodist Church in Dubuque, is less than a year old, but it already is making an impact in the Hispanic community.
Nueva Vista’s first service was July 10 of last year, and the ministry has begun to see significant growth even before its first anniversary.
“There are Hispanic people living and working throughout the area,” said the Rev. Tom Shinkle, pastor at Grandview. “Not all of them are Catholic. There are Protestant Hispanics, and they didn’t have anything (before Nueva Vista).”
In 2020, when Pastor Diego Chuyma was moving with his family to his new pastorate position at Living Waters Bible Fellowship in Guttenberg, Iowa, they stopped in Dubuque.
“I couldn’t find an Hispanic church,” said Chuyma, a native of Bolivia. “I thought there had to be. There are a few thousand Hispanics in the area. When I got to Guttenberg, I asked, ‘Is there an Hispanic church in Dubuque? Because there should be.’”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 2.9% of the population in Dubuque County identifies as Hispanic. Shinkle and Leo Roland, a native of Argentina and the music ministry leader of Nueva Vista, estimate that to be around 2,900 residents.
Roland, who taught English as a second language for 20 years at Western Dubuque Community School District before retiring last year, said the growth of the ESL program in local schools is a reflection of the growing Hispanic population.
“When I started, it was a few children all from the same family,” he said. “When I retired, we had over 70 in the program.”
Chuyma knew planting a brick-and-mortar church was beyond his capabilities. But he had felt a calling to start a ministry. So, with the blessings of the elders at the church where he was the full-time pastor, he began reaching out through phone and email to a number of churches in Dubuque. And Grandview Methodist answered.
“We had actually felt called before the pandemic hit,” Shinkle said. “We were investigating who were the people in Dubuque who were underserved spiritually and could that be something we could help with? We were open to anything. So we started the work of thinking and praying and looking. And then Diego’s email came. I immediately picked up the phone and called him. I said, ‘We’re absolutely interested. I think that’s an answer to our prayers.’”
Hinkle, Chuyma and Roland met several times during the first half of 2022 coming up with a plan.
“Instead of just saying, ‘OK, we’re going to get an Hispanic pastor and some people together and rent a school gym,’ we’re going to try a different model,” Hinkle said. “Let’s invest a minimum of $500 a week, plus our building and our parking lot. We talked a lot about what it would look like and how we would invest in a lot of PR, so to speak, through Facebook and other social media.”
The first service drew about 35 attendees, mostly young families.
“Most of them were from Guatemala, but not all,” Hinkle said. “And that presented one of the first really interesting challenges. Just because they all speak Spanish doesn’t mean they all have the same traditions. We have people from Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina. Even praise music is different. We all assume everybody knows ‘Amazing Grace,’ right? But maybe not.”
Roland, who has been involved in the music scene in Dubuque for years and has helped with Grandview’s worship music, took on the task of music worship leader for Nueva Vista.
“More and more people are getting involved with the music,” he said. “We have a band now, and everybody has been open to experiencing other cultures and other musical traditions.”
Hinkle estimates that the Sunday afternoon services are drawing an average of 70 people now, particularly when the ministry added a monthly potluck on the last Sunday of each month.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “They’re bringing food from their culture, primarily Guatemalan food, but also tamales and this corn drink that is very unique. People like to eat together, and there’s rich symbolism around the table.”
Chuyma said the potluck was a great idea to add to the ministry’s programming.
“The group has really connected with one another,” he said. “They talk and cook together. That gives us a chance to get to know them and visit with them. We are in the early stages, but there are other cultures bringing their talents in, and that’s very exciting.”
Roland is relishing his new role.
“Last year was the year of change for me,” he said. “I retired. I wasn’t sure what I was going to do. I had always been connected to the Hispanic population in Dubuque. I knew I was going to start a new chapter in my life, but I wasn’t sure what that would be. And then suddenly, this happened.”
Hinkle said there are no firm plans as to what direction the ministry will take and that it will really be up to the people involved to make those decisions.
“If the dream is to own a building and grow that Hispanic ministry even bigger, that’s OK,” he said. “There would be an even deeper sense of identity, and I think there would still be a connection with Grandview, but right now, I think the focus is on the people.”
Chuyma grew up as a member of the indigenous Aymara in his native Bolivia, where he was a university professor. He is still passionate about teaching.
“My hope is that I’ll be training leaders with the ministry who can take charge and reach out to the community,” he said. “We might have our own building (someday), but the immediate need is to reach out to others.”
Chuyma’s passion for Nueva Vista and ministering to Dubuque’s Hispanic community makes perfect sense when he tells you that in the Aymara language “Chuyma” means “heart.”
Nueva Vista meets at 4 p.m. every Sunday at Grandview Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. For more information, visit www.grandviewdubuque.org/nuevavista.
