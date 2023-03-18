Nueva Vista, a ministry sponsored by Grandview Methodist Church in Dubuque, is less than a year old, but it already is making an impact in the Hispanic community.

Nueva Vista’s first service was July 10 of last year, and the ministry has begun to see significant growth even before its first anniversary.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.