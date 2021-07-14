If your birthday is today: Consider what will serve you best, and refuse to get bogged down with trivial matters. Keeping a clear head and staying focused on what you want to achieve will be your tickets to success. Rely on people who ground you and support your efforts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Look for an unusual opportunity, and you'll find something that intrigues you. Gather information and study all the ins and outs before you take a leap of faith.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Embrace change. View life as an adventure, and turn any disappointment you encounter into a new beginning. Let go of what you cannot change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's up to you to make things happen. Don't wait for someone to beat you at your own game or challenge you. Take a leadership position. Strive to do your best for your own sake.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do what needs to be done and keep moving forward. Discussions will put you in an awkward position that requires you to make a premature decision. Stabilize your financial situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use ingenuity to develop the best way to use your skills without taxing yourself physically. Don't let demanding people or an unexpected change cause you to miss out on something you want to pursue.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Someone is likely to withhold information. Do your research, double-check essential details and question anything that sounds suspicious. Don't rely on others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll be on the move and ready to take on the world. New ideas will help you bring about changes that will improve your home life and emotional flexibility.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put pressure on yourself to be and do your best. Set goals and aim to strengthen yourself physically. Don't let changes at home bog you down.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll be mesmerized by the unusual. Discussions will encourage you to get involved in something that interests you. Your suggestions will bring about positive change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep the peace, use discretion, and avoid unnecessary lifestyle changes. Work to get along with others, spend time with a loved one and take better care of yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change will give you a new lease on life. Refuse to let the pettiness of someone stand between you and your goals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be careful how you handle emotional issues. A discussion will turn sour if you aren't careful when explaining your long-term plans. Being disciplined and paying attention to detail will help.
