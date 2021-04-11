Hardcover Fiction
1. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. The Consequences of Fear, Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
8. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
9. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
10. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
11. The Committed, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
12. Libertie, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Algonquin Books
13. Of Women and Salt, Gabriela Garcia, Flatiron Books
14. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
15. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker, Holt
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee, One World
5. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
6. A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, Hanif Abdurraqib, Random House
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
9. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates, Knopf
10. A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds, Scott Weidensaul, Norton
11. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
12. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
13. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking
14. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
15. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
6. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
7. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Penguin
8. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
9. Later, Stephen King, Hard Case Crime
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
12. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
13. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
14. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
15. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
3. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
4. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
5. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
6. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
7. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
8. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
9. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
10. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
11. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
12. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
13. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
14. We Do This ‘til We Free Us, Mariame Kaba, Haymarket Books
15. The Body Is Not an Apology, Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
10. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wow in the World: The How and Wow of the Human Body, Mindy Thomas, Guy Raz, Jack Teagle (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
4. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
6. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
7. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
8. Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, Michelle Obama, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
9. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
12. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
14. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
15. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
Young Adult
1. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
8. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
9. You Don’t Have to Be Everything: Poems for Girls Becoming Themselves, Diana Whitney (Ed.), Workman
10. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. Game Changer, Neal Shusterman, Quill Tree Books
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
13. Yolk, Mary H.K. Choi, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
15. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
2. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, Abrams
3. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
4. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
7. The Tree in Me, Corinna Luyken, Dial Books
8. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Putnam
9. Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race, Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, Isabel Roxas (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop
10. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. The Runaway Bunny, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
14. Someone Builds the Dream, Lisa Wheeler, Loren Long (Illus.), Dial Books
15. I Am a Bunny, Ole Risom, Richard Scarry (Illus.), Golden Books
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
9. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic