Tri-state country music fans will have an opportunity to kick up their boots to some of their favorite hits in a new way with a pair of concerts next week.
The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Ultimate Country Hits shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at the Mississippi Moon Bar in the Diamond Jo Casino at the Port of Dubuque.
A follow-up to its successful Ultimate Rock Hits, which features symphony musicians performing alongside local rock musicians and showcasing a mainstream playlist, Ultimate Country Hits debuted in 2018 and continued in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the symphony called off its performances of the country concerts in 2020 and 2021. They returned to the ensemble’s season offerings last year.
Recommended for you
“We noticed how popular country music was in this area, particularly with events like the Jones County Fair,” said Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator. “For the most part, these concerts are similar to what the audience experiences during Ultimate Rock Hits, only we focus on country music. The instrumentation is slightly different, with the strings playing a much bigger role. The focus is on them accompanying the country musicians.”
Making up the country band this year will be Joie Booth, of Joie Wails; Adam Bartels, of the Adam Bartels Band; Adam Beck; Brion Bowman; Shannon Woulfe; Elizabeth Mary; Lisa Delaney, of LiLi and the Dirty Bastards; Patty Poggemiller; Mark Whitaker, of Menace; and Matt McPherson.
Booth, who also serves as the liaison between the local musicians and the orchestra for Ultimate Rock Hits, said she looks forward to the shift in musical styles between the shows.
“This differs from the Rock Hits because country music brings the fiddle and that down home family feel,” Booth said. “But with electric guitar and Matt McPherson’s Nashville finger-picking style, you also get that country rock feel. And Shannon (Woulfe) and Patty (Poggemiller) just add so much texture to the songs.”
Among the country hits audiences can expect to hear are classics, such as Patsy Cline’s “Walking After Midnight” and Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” in addition to contemporary hits, like Jo Dee Messina’s “My Give A Damn’s Busted,” Craig Morgan’s “Almost Home,” Lady A’s “I Run to You” and Pistol Annies’ “Hell on Heels.”
“I’m bringing the John Prine,” Booth said. “We even have Patty (Poggemiller) singing some Lyle Lovett, Shania Twain, John Denver, Brooks and Dunn, and Bailey Zimmerman.”
The set list also will include an original penned by Dubuque-based country artist Elizabeth Mary, “Parking Lot Kiss.”
Intriligator said the concerts continue to help the symphony tap into a new audience that might otherwise have limited exposure to the ensemble or to classical music.
They also showcase symphony players in a different light.
One of those is Eleanor Bartsch, who has served as the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra concertmaster for the past seven years. The violinist announced earlier this season that she would be stepping down from the role to focus on performance opportunities closer to her base in Chicago. Ultimate Country Hits will mark her final performances with the ensemble.
“Eleanor is really in her element with these shows, so of course, we’ll highlight her contribution,” Intriligator said. “We just have a great time. It exposes the depth of rich and amazing talent we have within the tri-state music scene and within our orchestra. It introduces me to a lot of new music as well. I love it.”
Booth said audiences — particularly those with an ear for country music — have been equally receptive.
“The warmth and appreciation, excitement and love feels tangible from the stage and then we respond in kind presenting our best performance,” Booth said. “It’s always an incredible audience, plus a killer lineup of musicians and the Dubuque Symphony. This is like the coolest show ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.