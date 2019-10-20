Few things are lovelier than a drive through our Driftless backyard — particularly this time of year, taking in the autumn foliage amidst the scenic countryside.
Pair that with an assortment of quaint galleries where local artists converge with their latest creations, interspersed with a few winery, brewery and culinary stops along the way, and you can make an experience of it.
It’s known as the Scenic Art Loop. Until a recent growth spurt, it boasted 113 miles of art by way of a 365-day-per-year, self-guided tour throughout Northwest Illinois, winding from Galena through Elizabeth, Stockton, Savanna, Mount Carroll, Apple River Canyon and Hanover.
Founded in 2016 by a pair of local artists who launched the effort as part of a collaborative known as All River Road Talent, or ARRT, the Scenic Art Loop aims to bring cultural and visitor awareness to the artistic offerings within the region.
Highlighting creative spaces that maintain regular hours, ARRT’s philosophy is that “none of us is more than all of us” and that “more voices” equals “more noise.”
“It’s about trying to get tourists out to artists’ studios and offer our local artistic communities greater exposure,” said photographer Amy Laskye, who co-founded ARRT in 2014 with photographer Henry Matthiessen III. “Through ARRT, we already had an existing group of artists that we approached with the concept of the Scenic Art Loop. They all loved the idea and wanted to be a part of it. Since then, we’ve gotten a lot of interest and been able to make a lot of connections with other communities in our region.”
Laskye owns Amy May Photography in Stockton. Matthiessen owns Stoned Art Studio & Gallery in Elizabeth.
Taking a cue from similar treks throughout California’s wine country, where Matthiessen had spent time, the Scenic Art Loop’s inaugural map included 30 artists and artisan businesses. Since then, that number has continued to see a boost, with interest from Iowa communities including Dubuque, Bellevue and Maquoketa; as well as Wisconsin locations such as Mineral Point and Madison.
“We probably won’t call it a 113-mile loop anymore because, obviously, we’ve grown beyond Jo Daviess County,” Laskye said. “There’s almost another loop that has been added on when you factor in Iowa and Wisconsin. It’s not something we’re expecting people to do in a day. But we hope to give them the opportunity to come back and see something else in our area that they didn’t get to see during a prior visit.”
As a spin-off to the Scenic Art Loop, ARRT hosts the two-day Northwest Illinois Art & Jazz Festival in Stockton, which annually draws more than 1,000 visitors to the area in July, according to organizers. It also features a juried art fair, live jazz and commissioned, large-scale mural paintings on buildings.
ARRT also hosts an art drive that takes place the first weekend of each month, highlighting artists and creations that populate participating studios, galleries and even performance spaces. A new map is made available to download each month at scenicartloop.com/monthly-art-drive.
For galleries such as the Galena Center for the Arts, which houses the work of local artists, such initiatives go miles in promoting awareness. They also encourage visitors to purchase original artwork and give patrons an opportunity to mix and mingle with the creators.
For November’s art drive, patrons will be able to see the work of artist Paul Chase at the center, with a free opening reception set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
“I think it’s great to have the artists work together to support each other — ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’ or something like that,” said Carole Sullivan, executive director at the center. “The more that people consider our region to have a strong arts presence, the more they will come back for it and tell their friends. And because there are so many artists to see on the tour, a tourist might do just one part of it one month and then return for others another time.”
In addition to the arts, the Scenic Art Loop also points to libations such as local food, wine and craft brews.
“In our area, wine and craft brews are considered a kind of art form,” Laskye said. “And the restaurants we include have chefs that specialize in the culinary arts. We have a vetting system in place for who we include, and we want to make sure those included fit within a certain criteria. We’re want to be creating an experience for visitors. And the whole idea is for all of us, as artists, to work together to make that happen.”
Want to take in the Scenic Art Loop? Here are locations to help you plan your trip. They will be subject to change as more are added.
The route
Galena studios
- Carlotta’s Studio & Ethyl’s, 116 N. Main St.
- Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St.
- Hello Galena! 121 N. Commerce St.
- Outside the Lines Art Gallery, 101 S. Main St.
- River Bend Gallery, 313 S. Main St.
Elizabeth studios
- A Bushel & A Peck Country Store, 1009 E. Schapville Road.
- Dejawood, 131 N. Main St.
- Stoned Art Studio & Gallery, 284 N. Snipe Hollow Road.
Stockton studios
- Amy May Photography and Ink & Paper Design, 119 N. Main St., Studio 1.
- Marie’s Wood Carvings, 106 S. Main St.
- NorthWest Designs Glass Studio, 13493 E. Blair Hill Road.
Savanna studios
- Mona Bara Club Boutique & Studio, 329 Main St.
- Paintbrush Graphics, 11652 Dauphin Road.
- Savanna Marketplace & Gallery, 321 Main St.
Mount Carroll studios
- College Street Creations, 104 W. Market St.
- It Takes All Kinds, 113 W. Market St.
- Mount Carroll Music on the Square, Market and Main streets.
- Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road.
- Zenga’s Now & Zen Gallery, 208 W. Market St.
Apple River Canyon studio
- Apple River Canyon Photography & Gallery,
- 9033 E. Canyon Road.
Hanover studio
- Timeless Art Tattoo Studio, 113 Jefferson St.
The libations
- A.O. Elliot Wine Bar, 311 Main St., Savanna.
- Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road, Galena.
- The Cornerstone, 125 N. Main St., Galena.
- Council Hill Station, 6521 N. Hill Road, Scales Mound.
- Fergedaboutit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover.
- Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
- Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road.
- Galena Cellars Tasting Room, 151 S. Main St.
- Goldmoor Inn, 9001 W. Sand Hill Road, Galena.
- Massbach Ridge Winery Vineyard, 8837 S. Massbach Road, Elizabeth.
- Massbach Ridge Winery Tasting Room, 117 N. Main St., Galena.
- Miss Kitty’s Grape Escape, 242 N. Main St., Galena.
- Molly’s Kitchen & Bar, 110 W. Market St., Mount Carroll.
- Otto’s Place, 100 Bouthillier St., Galena.
- Pecatonica Beer Co. Tap House, 36 Main St., Warren.
- Stella’s Cafe & Catering, 100 N. Main St., Stockton.
- Savanna Inn & Suites, 101 Valley View Road.
- Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant, 3500 E. Center Road.